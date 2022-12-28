Cirkus: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Crashes At The Box-Office, Collects THIS Much In 5 Days

Ranveer Singh-led Rohit Shetty film ‘Cirkus’ released in theaters on December 24, 2022. But even with an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and other veteran supporting cast members, the film failed to impress the audiences and the critics alike.

‘Cirkus’ crashed at the box-office after collecting a total of Rs 20.50 crore in its first weekend. The weekday collections of the film too did not seem to improve and reportedly, the film has managed to rake in nearly Rs 25 crore in its first 5 days.

The film saw Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in double roles, while Deepika Padukone too made her way into the film with a special dance number, ‘Current Laga Re’. However, it seems like that nothing seemed to have worked in the film’s favor.

‘Cirkus’ box office collection also seems to be battered by James Cameron’s visual treat, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’. The film released in theaters on December 16, 2022 and has since emerged as the third highest grosser of the year in India, after ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and ‘RRR’.

Talking about his experience of working with Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh opened up in an interview on how Rohit Shetty fulfilled his desire to work with the legends of comedy, including Johnny Lever.

“For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is ‘Golmaal’. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and all our senior actors,” the actor was quoted as saying in a press conference while promoting ‘Cirkus’.

“Rohit sir always fulfills my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries,” Ranveer Singh added in his media interaction.