Cirkus: Ranveer Singh To Give A Double Dose Of Entertainment In Rohit Shetty's Comedy | See First Looks

Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Cirkus' is all set for its big Christmas release. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of 'Cirkus' and introduced the audience to their 'Cirkus family'.

Unveiling the first look, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Before the trailer drops next week, meet our CIRKUS family!!!"

The first poster of Cirkus was unveiled in May 2022. Sharing the poster, director Rohit Shetty wrote, "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal was released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what i am today! 'Cirkus' is a christmas gift for you and your family! Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!"

Cirkus is reportedly based on the classic 1982 Hindi film 'Angoor', which was the remake of another Hindi film 'Do Dooni Chaar'.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in a double for the first time in his career. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will have a special appearance in the film.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty is currently working on his web series Indian Police Force. The web series is the extension of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The series will stream on Amazon Prine Video, and it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The movies in the cop universe include Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Indian Police Force will be Rohit Shetty's OTT debut.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie did not work at the box office and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He has already wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' for which he will reunite with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The movie will release on February 10, 2023.