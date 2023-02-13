Cirkus OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty’s Comedy Film

The makers of the period comedy film Cirkus have locked it's OTT debut date. The film starring Ranveer Singh in a double role released theatrically on December 24, 2022 and failed to impress the audiences and critics alike.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, Cirkus is directed by Rohit Shetty. The film marks the second collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh after their 2018-film Simmba.

According to reports, Cirkus’ digital streaming rights have been sold to OTT giant Netflix. The film will begin streaming on Netflix this week from February 17, 2023.

Talking about his experience of working in Cirkus, Ranveer Singh thanked Rohit Shetty for always giving him a diverse role, be it comedy or drama.

“For the past 15 years, the most loved comedy in Hindi cinema is ‘Golmaal’. I have been waiting for 15 years to be part of a film like this and it is a dream come true to work with genius talents like Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and all our senior actors,” Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying during a press interaction.

The actor further added, “Rohit sir always fulfills my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries.”

Ranveer Singh called Rohit Shetty his big brother and added, “Our collaboration is very special. We say, director-actor duo, but this is beyond work. He is like my big brother that I have been blessed with. I wanted to be adopted by Rohit Shetty’s family and that has happened.”

Cirkus also stars Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Vrajesh Hirjee in pivotal roles and also features Deepika Padukone in a special song, Current Laga Re.