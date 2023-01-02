Cirkus: Net Worth Of Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde And Others Will Leave You Speechless

Cirkus: Net worth of the lead cast members including Ranveer Singh will leave you startled. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s second onscreen collaboration, ‘Cirkus’ released in theaters on December 24, 2022. The film received mixed reviews from the critics and failed to create an impact at the box-office.

‘Cirkus’ star cast included several top celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever and other veteran supporting members. Take a look at the net worth of these cast members from ‘Cirkus’ that will leave you awestruck:

Pooja Hegde

The south superstar has been a fan-favorite for years now. Pooja Hegde starred in several top films in 2022, including Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’, Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus.

According to reports, Pooja Hegde’s received a staggering sum of Rs 2.5 crore for her role in ‘Cirkus’ and has a net worth of Rs 50 crore.

Johnny Lever

Known for his epic comic timing, the comedy legend took home a paycheck of Rs 1.25 crore for his role in the film. Reportedly Johnny Lever’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 227 crore.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacquleine Fernandez, who is currently embroiled in controversies for her alleged linkup with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, reportedly received a total of Rs 6 crore for her role in Cirkus. The actor’s net worth reportedly stands at Rs 101 crore.

Sanjay Mishra

The actor, who received Rs 1 crore for his role in Cirkus, boasts a net worth of reportedly around Rs 110 crore.

Varun Sharma

The ‘Fukrey’ star, who starred in a double role in the film, reportedly charged Rs 2 crore for his role in the film. Varun Sharma’s net worth has been estimated to be around Rs 8.28 crore.

Ranveer Singh

The star of the show, Ranveer Singh took home a hefty paycheck of Rs 25 crore for his double role in ‘Cirkus’. The actor, who was recently in the news for buying a plush apartment near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat for over Rs 100 crore, has his net worth estimated to be around Rs 245 crore.