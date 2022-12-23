Cirkus Movie Review: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty’s Wishy-Washy Take On Comedy Of Errors Is One To Sit Out

Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus released in cinemas today. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Jacquline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty bring back the 60’s era with Cirkus, but how did their attempt fare?

Read our Cirkus movie review here:

Cirkus Plot

Loosely inspired by William Shakespeares’s famous novel Comedy of errors, two pairs of identical twins get adopted by two different families living in Ooty and Bangalore respectively. The pair of twins given away as part of an experiment by the caretaker of the children’s home are separated at birth. Both pairs of children are named Roy and Joy, with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma playing the dual roles of two pairs of brothers.

While Ooty Roy feels he has the superpower of not feeling any current whenever he performs with a live wire at the circus, the electric shocks are felt by the Bangalore Roy simultaneously. The confusion that transpires when the two pairs of twins land in the same city is what forms the narrative of Cirkus.

Cirkus First Half

The first of Cirkus involves the introduction of all its cast, and thankfully so. The film begins with Roy and Joy 1 staying happily with their family in Ooty when during an accident, they realize Roy has special powers of not feeling any current even when exposed to a live wire. While this becomes the talk of the town, Roy and Joy 2 realize that Roy feels all the current at the same time instead.

Ranveer Singh is seen in a completely different avatar yet again. But in a rare feat, he’s outshined by the performances of Rohit Shetty universe’s recurring cast. The film has a loosely written script, with only performances of Varun Sharma and Siddharth Jadhav standing out. There aren’t many punchlines or stellar lines that get you hooked to your seats, rather the flat storyline makes you eagerly wait for the interval. Deepika Padukone’s special song Current Laga too seems ill-timed and seems to be coming and going nowhere.

Cirkus Second Half

The second half of Cirkus makes you eagerly want to get to the bottom line of the plot: just make the twins realize there is another pair looking like them walking across the street. But Rohit Shetty takes his own (not so sweet) time to pave the way for more confusion. The ultimate climax seems to be so far away into the film that the delay in the confusion clearance act does not work in the favour of the film and the bland comedy turns into more of a snooze fest than a riot of comedy.

Cirkus Performance Of The Cast

Ranveer Singh in the dual role of Roy 1 and Roy 2 fails to leave an impact. Unfortunately, the powerhouse of performance has been given the weakest character narrative in the film and seems easily outshined by the rest of the cast.

Varun Sharma gets his share of comic lines every now and then, but between such great veteran actors, the Fukrey star fails to create his quintessential magic.

Siddharth Jadhav steals the limelight with his bang-on lines and performance. The actor managed to make you laugh every time he appears onscreen. Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Anil Chatterjee create their evergreen comedy magic on screen and are a treat to watch.

Cirkus Music

The background music of Cirkus is undoubtedly high on energy and tries to steal your attention from your phone to the screen, but the songs, including Deepika Padukone’s Current Laga Re, fail to hit the mark.

Cirkus Direction

Rohit Shetty tries to mix a decent plot with comedy, but the director fails to create the Golmaal magic with Cirkus. The narrative is weak, with the comic timing failing to instil the laughs it should have kicked in.

Overall

Cirkus is undoubtedly one of the weakest works of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. Even with a mega-budget, a riot of colours and a stellar supporting cast, the sheer lack of a strong narrative makes Cirkus fall flat on its face. Cirkus is now streaming in theatres near you.