Cirkus Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film To Be Pulled Out Of Theaters After A Disastrous Run? Collects THIS Much In 7 Days

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty coming together yet again for a mega budget film had fans having their hopes high. The duo, who previously collaborated for the 2018-film ‘Simmba’, worked together on ‘Cirkus’. The film released theatrically on December 24, 2022.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, ‘Cirkus’ also featured an ensemble cast of several popular veteran actors. But despite all, ‘Cirkus’ failed to create any magic at the box-office.

Reportedly, Cirkus managed to rake in Rs 1.8-2 crore on Day 7 of its release. The film’s total box-office collection stands somewhere between Rs 27.1-27.4 crore.

According to reports, cinema owners are now looking to reduce the shows of Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, and allot them to James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Notably, Avatar 2 has had a fantastic run at the box-office and has already crossed over Rs 280 crore at the Indian box-office.

Avatar: The Way of Water has so far minted more than $1 Billion at the worldwide box-office. The film has emerged as the fifth highest grossing movie of 2022. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ is also performing well at the box-office. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office and has emerged as a blockbuster.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh had two releases this year, Cirkus’ and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. But both the films failed to leave the audiences impressed.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. The film will mark the first time collaboration of Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh for a film.

Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi in the lead roles, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ will release in April 2023 and will clash at the box-office with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’.