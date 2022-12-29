Cirkus Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Fares Lower Than Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God, Rakes In THIS Much On Day 6

Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Cirkus’, has failed to create its magic on the big screen. The film, which released theatrically on December 24, 2022, failed to impress the audiences and critics alike.

‘Cirkus’, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and other veteran actors in a supporting role, has consistently underperformed at the box-office. According to reports, Cirkus on Day collected around Rs 1.80-2.10 crore, taking its total to Rs 25.40-25.70 crore within 6 days of its release.

With this, Cirkus has recorded lower collections than the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer film ‘Thank God’. Released on the occasion of Diwali 2022, the film clashed at the box-office with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and earned Rs 30.75 crore within 7 days of its theatrical release.

‘Cirkus’ is also facing a big clash at the box-office with James Cameron’s Avatar 2. The film is the sequel to the 2009-blockbuster ‘Avatar’ and has so far managed to collect over $1 billion (roughly Rs 8,200 crore) worldwide. The film is also now the fifth highest grosser of the year across the globe.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh had two releases this year. The actor starred in Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The film also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Boman Irani and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, but failed to create any magic on the big screen.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan and will release in theaters in April 2023.

Interestingly, Mani Ratnam on Wednesday announced that the Part 2 of his magnum opus film ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ will also be released on the same day as ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’. Well, that would make for an interesting clash at the box-office, with moviegoers having plenty of entertainment.