Cirkus Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Shows No Growth on Day 2, Mints Around 12.65 Crore Total

Rohit Shetty along with the lead cast of Cirkus (Image Credits:@ranveersingh/Instagram)

Rohit Shetty's latest release 'Cirkus' stood as a box-office failure as the film was not able to impress the critics and the audience with his lame jokes and extravagant screenplay. The multi-starrer comedy film opened at Rs 6.25 crore on Friday and has maintained a similar collection on Day 2 after its release.

'Cirkus' collected Rs 6.40 crore net on Saturday and now stands at Rs 12.65 crore net at the domestic box office on Sunday. Happen to be benefited from the auspicious day of Christmas weekend, the film still was not able to impress the audience leaving multiplexes empty.

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, the film starred Johnny Lever and several others in pivotal roles, which could have given a blockbuster as Rohit Shetty's previous comedy sets are supposed to.

The film faced a serious box-office clash with James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' where 'Cirkus' was not able to give any competition as 'Avatar: The Way of Water' went on to cross Rs 200 crore in India on Saturday.

Film trade critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the two-day collection of 'Cirkus' on Twitter, where he wrote, "#Cirkus continues to send shock waves..After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies - remain low… All eyes on Day 3. [#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz."

[#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ix02PbCYUJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2022

A friendly face in Rohit Shetty's comedy universe, the film also featured Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulabha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Siddhartha Jadhav. Based on William Shakespeare's classic play 'The Comedy of Errors', the film also starred Deepika Padukone in a special dance number opposite Ranveer Singh titled, "Current Laga Re."

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's next Singham installment, where the superstar will be seen as a lady cop. Earlier Deepika Padukone collaborated with Rohit Shetty in the blockbuster 'Chennai Express opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking about Ranveer Singh's work, the actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.