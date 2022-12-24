Cirkus Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Opens To Shockingly Low Numbers On Day 1

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty came together after the success of Simba for a family comedy film 'Cirkus' with the aim of attracting the audience once again to the theatres. However, the movie had a very dull opening on Friday despite the promotions and having a talented ensemble star cast. As the verdict of the film is out, take a look at the box office of Cirkus.

According to Box Office India, the opening collection of Cirkus has been shockingly low and opened around 10 to 15 per cent. Despite being a Christmas release, the movie was not able to attract the audience.

Whereas, according to Bollywood Hungama, the movie is estimated to collect around Rs Rs. 6.35 to 7.35 crores, which is very low as per expectations.

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead role. Set in the 1960s, both Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma will be seen in a double role in the film.

Cirkus is reportedly based on the classic 1982 Hindi film 'Angoor', which was the remake of another Hindi film 'Do Dooni Chaar'.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie did not work at the box office and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He has wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and will reunite with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The movie will release on February 10, 2023.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is currently working on his web series Indian Police Force. The web series is the extension of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The series will stream on Amazon Prine Video, and it stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Rohit Shetty has announced Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham.

The movies in the cop universe include Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Indian Police Force will be Rohit Shetty's OTT debut and will also be part of his cop universe.