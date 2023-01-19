Cinema Marte Dam Tak OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vasan Bala's Docu-Series

Amazon Prime Video has collaborated with the filmmaker Vasan Bala to take the audience back to the 1990s in the docu-series 'Cinema Marte Dam Tak'. The docu-series will give a sneak peek into the B-grade industry in the 90s along with some well-known filmmakers from that era.

Cinema Mare Dam Tak OTT release date:

Cinema Marte Dam Tak will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 20, 2023. The docu-series will have six episodes.

Sharing the trailer, Prime Video wrote, "wahi jadoo, wahi glamour, cinema ka woh daur haseen, laut aaya hai dobara! #PrimeGoesPulp #CinemaMarteDumTak, Jan 20."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Four directors J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah will make a film in this series and the docu-series will follow their journey.

Talking about the show, creator Vasa Bala said, "Cinema Marte Dum Tak is extremely special to me. I have known of artistes and creators from this pulp movie industry, and was always fascinated by the films they made and their world. So, I am glad the docu-series opened up this huge opportunity for me to deep-dive into this world and understand their spirit and psyche. I have to say that the entire team has worked hard to bring the stories of J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah and tell their journeys – the glory and aftermath with truth and dignity."

He further added, "It was great to collaborate with young and extremely talented minds like Disha Randani, Xulfee and Kulish (Kant Thakur) to direct the episodes. I am confident that audiences are going to love this glimpse into the lesser-known filmmaking industry and I am glad that through Prime Video we can take this era of Indian cinema to a wider audience, across the world."

Cinema Marte Dam Tak also features Arjun Kapoor, Rakhi Swant Raza Murad, and Mukesh Rishi, among others.