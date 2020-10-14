After the guidelines shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the cinema halls will be reopening from Oct 15. Have a look at the tentative list of Bollywood releases this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood enthusiasts seemed extremely happy as the cinema halls will be reopening from October 15 and a few much-awaited Bollywood films finally get a green signal for theatrical release. However, according to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, multiplexes are being allowed to run at 50 per cent occupancy. But, this back to normal situation is not less than a treat for movie lovers, have a look at the list of Bollywood films which can get a silver screen release date in 2020.

1. Sooryavanshi: This is a Rohit Shetty directorial cop drama which was scheduled to release earlier this year but was postponed due to the pandemic in the country. The film featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Also, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have cameos.

2. '83: Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated film '83 was supposed to release in summer 2020 but it got delayed due to the same reasons. Kabir Khan directorial is based on India's cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh has been roped in to play the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone to play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Devi.

3. Coolie No.1: Filmmaker Varun Dhawan's remake Coolie No. 1 from his 90s hit film featured Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. The film was supposed to release earlier this year but was postponed due to the pandemic. There are possibilities that the film will get the theatrical release date soon.

4. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha has long completed production but the release details have not been announced yet. Earlier, this comedy-drama film was scheduled to release on Christmas 2020. However, the makers have not made any official announcement related to the release of the film.

View this post on Instagram शिवा और इशा 💫 #brahmastra A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) onMar 4, 2019 at 6:48am PST

5. Brahmastra: Ayan Mukherji's high budget directorial is also one of the most-awaited films of 2020. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Also, it has Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjun and Dimple Kapadia in the pivotal roles. However, the makers have not announced the release date yet.

Posted By: Srishti Goel