CID, one of India's longest-running TV shows was taken off air in 2018 after it successfully completed 21 years in the showbiz. CID had a large base of die-hard fans as CID was an amalgamation of thriller and suspense. And according to a recent report CID is going to make a comeback on the Television screen after being vanished for almost 3 years. CID's beloved character ACP Pradyuman AKA Shivaji Satam has spilled the beans and hinted that CID makers are likely to re-boot the show with the new format.

CID to be revived, Talks are on: Shivaji Satam

The Makers of CID are currently in talks about the new format of the show. It is likely that they might opt for all the cast from previous seasons. Giving clarity on the same, Shivaji Satam told Hindustan Times, “Producers are talking to revive CID in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It’s still in the air.”

As of now, no official announcement has been made but there have been several rumours about the show being back on Air. Shivaji Satam who was last seen in Haseen Dillruba said that he misses good work and meaty and powerful roles.

When asked if he is ready to play ACP Pradyuman, the actor said, “Tomorrow (if) CID starts again, I’ll be right in the front to do the project. I’m not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home.”

Earlier, Daya AKA Dayanand Shetty had said, "We cannot rule the possibility of the CID's comeback. We have been approached in the past too for a comeback by different channels but back then things couldn't materialize, sometimes because of finance, sometimes, because of other things."

For the lesser-known CID was re-telecasted during the lockdown by the makers on the demand of the audience. It received much love and views from the audience induration of lockdown.

CID went off-air in 2018:

Created by BP Singh, the show aired on the Sony television network. It marked its debut on television on January 21, 1998. The show was based on CID officers solving crimes and mysteries in the city of Mumbai. On October 28, 2018 makers of the show made an official announcement that CID will take an intermittent break.

It featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava, and Dayanand Shetty as senior inspectors Abhijeet and Daya. Meanwhile, Other popular characters from CID include Inspector Fredricks and forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe. These mentioned characters are considered iconic from the Television show.

Posted By: Ashita Singh