Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 teaser: Shilpa Shetty took to her official social media handle to share the song which also stars Meezaan Jaffrey in the male lead. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Teaser of Shilpa Shetty's much-awaited remake of her 90s iconic song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' is out and about. Yes, the actress recently took to her official social media handle to share a short video, giving away a glimpse of the song.

The new track 'Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0' is from her upcoming film 'Hungama 2' and stars actor Javed Jaffrey's son, Meezaan Jaffrey in the male lead opposite her in the song. The full dance number will be released on July 6, Tuesday.

In the teaser, Shilpa is seen wearing a pair of maroon coords while shaking a leg with Meezaan. While captioning the video, she wrote, “After a looonnggg wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0. Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2. With love and gratitude,”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's dance number here:

For the unversed, the old 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' was from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and starred Akshay Kumar.

On the work front, Shilpa is making her big screen comeback with this film, Hungama 2 which is a sequel of hit 2004 film Hungama starring Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav, Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna.

Meanwhile, 'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Pranitha Subhash, Meezan Jaffrey, Manoj Joshi and many more. The film has been directed by Priyadarshan and will be releasing on July 23 on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

However, the film was slated to release earlier in theatres, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the release date of the film had to be pushed and now it is releasing online.

