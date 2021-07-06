Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 teaser: Shilpa Shetty took to her official social media handle to share the song which also stars Meezaan Jaffrey in the male lead. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is finally over as the remake of Shilpa Shetty's old song Chura Ke Dil Mera is out. Yes, the new song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 has been released and is winning hearts already. The actress took to her official social media handle to share the track with her fans.

The dance number features Shilpa and Javed Jaffrey's son Meezan Jaffrey grooving together and performing the iconic pelvic thrust steps. Shetty not just dropped the video, but also mentioned ace choreographer late Saroj Khan and actor Akshay Kumar who was the male lead in the old Chura Ke Dil Mera.

She wrote, "Here it is, OLD wine in a NEW Bottle Missed the OG @akshaykumar, but #Filhaal, it’s time to steal @meezaanj’s heart #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 song is out now! An ode from all of us to late #SarojKhan ji... thank you, @brinda_gopal master @anumalikmusic for keeping the soul intact #Hungama2."

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's dance number here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

For the unversed, the old 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' was from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and starred Akshay Kumar.

On the work front, Shilpa is making her big screen comeback with this film, Hungama 2 which is a sequel of hit 2004 film Hungama starring Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav, Rimi Sen, Akshaye Khanna.

Meanwhile, 'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Pranitha Subhash, Meezan Jaffrey, Manoj Joshi and many more. The film has been directed by Priyadarshan and will be releasing on July 23 on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

However, the film was slated to release earlier in theatres, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the release date of the film had to be pushed and now it is releasing online.

So guys, coming back to Shilpa Shetty's new song, how did you like it? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal