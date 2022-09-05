Chup Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol's Film Is A Spine-Chilling Story Of 'A New Kind Of Serial Killer' | Watch

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol-starrer 'Chup' is all set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. The thriller film revolves around a serial killer, who targets film critics and craves stars on their foreheads. Ever since its teaser release, the audience has been curious to know more about the film as it shows Dulquer Salmaan in a different role.

Sharing the trailer, Dulquer wrote, "Are y’all ready for this? Here’s the Trailer of CHUP! For your review."

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol, the movie also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt.

The trailer starts with Sunny Deol talking about a serial killer and calling him critics' critic. The serial killer targets film critics and craves stars on their forehead after killing them. Then, we are introduced to Dulquer and Shreya, who share a common love for cinema. The trailer also talks about Guru Dutt's film 'Kaagaz Ke Phool' and reveals that the film was trashed by the critics. Sunny Deol as police inspector tries his best to catch the killer.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, the makers shared the teaser of Chup.

The teaser starts with Dulquer Salmaan singing the 'Happy Birthday' song while making a bouquet with newspaper. Then we hear Shreya Dhanwanthar saying, "Kagaz ke Phool (flowers made up of paper) on Guru Dutt's anniversary and she reveals that many people criticised 'Kagaz Ke Phool' when it was released. Then we hear someone yelling 'Chup' and see a glimpse of Sunny Deol.

Talking about his film, R Balki said, "'Chup' is an ode to the sensitive artiste, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."

Moreover, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan turned music composer for this film. R Balki revealed, "It all happened very impromptu. I asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that’s what the movie and the characters made him feel. He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today, Chup is the first film that has got Amitji's official composition as the score for the credits.”

Chup will hit the theatres on September 23, 2022. Directed by R Balki, the movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt.