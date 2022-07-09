Chup Teaser: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan's Psychological Thriller Is An Ode To Guru Dutt | Watch

R Balki is all set to return as director for his psychological thriller film 'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist'. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has unveiled the teaser of R Balki's film, which is an ode to Guru Dutt.

Sharing the teaser, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Chup .. Revenge of the Artist .. coming soon!".

'Chup: Revenge Of The Artist' stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead. Meanwhile, Dulquer also shared the teaser on his social media account and wrote, "You are an aspiration and inspiration to us all, here’s to you #GuruDutt ji!". Shreya wrote, "Here's to remembering #GuruDutt ji, the one who gave us the sweetest smelling kaagaz ke phool #ChupRevengeOfTheArtist".

In the teaser, Dulquer Salmaan can be seen singing the 'Happy Birthday' song while making a bouquet with newspaper. Then we hear Shreya Dhanwanthar saying, "Kagaz ke phool (flowers made up of paper) on Guru Dutt's anniversary. Many people criticised 'Kagaz Ke Phool' during that time. Then we hear someone yelling 'Chup' and see a glimpse of Sunny Deol.

Talking about his film, R Balki said, "'Chup' is an ode to the sensitive artiste, and Guru Dutt is right on top of that list. I have had the story for a long time and I am glad we finally wrote it and are almost done filming it."

Apart from being a director, Guru Dutt was also a producer, actor, choreographer, and writer. He has directed 8 films, which include Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

Directed and written by R Balki, the movie is co-produced by Pranab Kapadia, Anirudh Sharma from Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Meanwhile, R Balki has also co-written the screenplay and dialogues of the film and Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani are the scriptwriters.