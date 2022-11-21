Chup Revenge Of The Artist OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan And Sunny Deol's Thriller

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol-starrer psychological thriller film ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’ is all set to premiere on OTT. The film, helmed by R. Balki, released theatrically on September 23, 2022.

Also starring Shreya Dhanwanthary, ‘Chup’ opened to mixed reviews at the box-office. The film was touted as a homage to legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959 classic film ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, which revolved around the sensitivity of an artist.

‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’ will premiere exclusively on Zee5 OTT platform from November 25, 2022. The film will be released in as many as 5 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Taking to their social media account, the official handle of Zee5 posted video clips of different characters from the film to make the announcement. “A passionate cinephile who can’t keep chup talking about movies! Watch Danny in #ChupOnZEE5,” read a tweet with Dulqeur Salmaan’s video.

Recently, Dulquer Salmaan celebrated a year of his film ‘Kurup’. Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Sita Ramam’ star shared a note on ‘1 year of Kurup’. “Celebrating one year of #Kurup! The biggest game changer for us at Wayfarer Films. A film that gave us the courage and guts today to believe in our collective dreams. Today as a company I believe we can attempt anything and we will see it through and give you all spectacular & memorable movie experiences,” wrote the South star on his Instagram.

“I wish to thank our incredible cast, the hardest working crew and all of our partners of Kurup. And most of all to the viewers everywhere, across the world for embracing the film and giving it so much love. Special shout-out to Anish Mohan @mstarentertainments for being rock solid standing by us through the toughest days!” read the long note.

Dulquer Salmaan also starred alongside Mrunal Thakur in this year’s romantic-period drama film, ‘Sita Ramam’. The film did wonders at the box office.