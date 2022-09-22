Chup Release Date: When And Where To Watch Dulquer Salmaan’s Crime Thriller

Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Chup: Revenge of the Artist’ is all set to release in theaters this Friday. Touted as a crime-thriller, the film is directed by R Balki and will be released on September 23, 2022.

‘Chup’, a romantic psychopath thriller, is said to be a homage to the master filmmaker Guru Dutt and his 1959-classic film ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, starring Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rahman. According to several reports, the advance ticket booking of the film has already surpassed biggies like Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo.’ The R Balki directorial will premiere in theaters on September 23, on the occasion of National Cinema Day, where tickets will be available at a discounted price.

Speaking about working with R Balki for the first time, Dulquer said that for him it is a “dream come true.” “It is not something that I ever imagined happening. When I received the call (to work in the film), it was a different excitement. The film script being so interesting was like a double bounce for me. So it was a no-brainer for me to accept the part in this film,” he added.

Interestingly, the film will also mark Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s debut as a music composer.

Known as a superstar in the South with several hits across different languages, including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, ‘Chup’ will mark Dulquer’s third outing in the Hindi film industry; after “Karwaan” (2018) and “The Zoya Factor” (2019).

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is currently basking in the glory of his latest release, ‘Sita Ramam’, where he starred alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. The film became a big success in theaters as well as on OTT.

Sunny Deol, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for his next with Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2’, where he will be seen alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The actor will also be seen in ‘Apne 2’, where he will star with his father Dharmendra, his brother Bobby Deol and his son Karan Deol.