Christopher Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Mammootty’s New Malayalam Action-Thriller

    Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest action-thriller film Christopher released in cinemas on February 9, 2023. The film is directed by B. Unnikrishnan revolves around a maverick, vigilante cop who is forced to misbehave the limits of law when the system fails. The story weaves across past and present while solving the motives and moral bruises that shape Christopher’s actions.

    Christopher also stars Vinay Rai, Sarath Kumar, Sneha, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thanseel P. S. and Aditi Ravi in pivotal roles. If you’re planning to watch the Malayalam film this weekend, take a look at these 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about Mammootty’s new film:

    Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his social media account to give a shoutout to father Mammootty’s Christopher. Taking to his Twitter account, the Sita Ramam star wrote, “ChristopherMovie in cinemas today !! @mammukka @unnikrishnanb @FilmChristopher Wishing the team only the very best !!! Hearing wonderful things about the film.”

    Speaking ahead of the release of Christopher, Mammootty revealed how he does not want Malayalam cinema to lose its identity. “I want the Malayalam film industry to always function as just Malayalam cinema, otherwise we would lose our identity,” the actor said in a press interview.

    He further added, “If you look at German films or Iranian films, there might be subtitles but they don’t translate or dub in English. If you want to feel those emotions, it has to be watched in that language itself.”

    Mammootty, in an interview for his production company Mammootty Kampany further said, “When I used to act in 35 films a year, we didn’t even have time to hear the stories. Our sole intention was to rush into the limelight. Now, we have several media including TV and social media.”

    “Earlier, it was just photos in a newspaper or a magazine. So, the only way to get more exposure is by acting in more films,” the Malayalam superstar added.

