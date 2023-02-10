Christopher Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Mammootty’s New Malayalam Action-Thriller

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest action-thriller film Christopher released in cinemas on February 9, 2023. The film is directed by B. Unnikrishnan revolves around a maverick, vigilante cop who is forced to misbehave the limits of law when the system fails. The story weaves across past and present while solving the motives and moral bruises that shape Christopher’s actions.

Christopher also stars Vinay Rai, Sarath Kumar, Sneha, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thanseel P. S. and Aditi Ravi in pivotal roles. If you’re planning to watch the Malayalam film this weekend, take a look at these 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about Mammootty’s new film:

#Christopher Review:



Decent 🔥#Mammootty is the backbone of the film and shines 🤩



Rest of the cast make the film more effective👍



BGM sounds great 🔥



Cinematography & DOP 😇🤩



Good Story & decent Screenplay 🙂



Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#ChristopherMovie #ChristopherReview pic.twitter.com/IZDxhzgh1Q — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) February 9, 2023

#Christopher Review :



Engaging 1st half followed by a Decent 2nd Half 👏#Mammootty 👌Especially Swag And Screen Presence 👌



Interval Bang 💥

Cinematography & Camera Work are great

Huge applause for the making and BGM is lit !🔥#Christopher@mammukka #Mammootty • pic.twitter.com/enh5UuKU6T — Bassim 369 (@_bassim_7) February 9, 2023

#Christopher Review:-



A well made movie on Atrocities against Women and Encounter Killings. B Unnikrishnan is back to his safe zone and directed well which meets quality of #Grandmaster. Udhayakrishna can write such serious subjects is a big surprise. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iQda8z3NhN — Filmbiopsy (@Filmbiopsy1) February 9, 2023

#Christopher Review



A good cop drama with thrilling elements from director @unnikrishnanb. Superb first half and decent second half. As usual good performance from #Mammootty 👏 pic.twitter.com/AayeuRgmNa — Kerala Trends (@KeralaTrends2) February 9, 2023

#Christopher Unnecessary repeating of brutal violence and flat writing makes it tedious to watch.

Cakewalk of the protagonist without any opposition kills the fun too.

One thing that is worth mentioning is there is no double-meaning joke in this #Udaykrishna script.

🌕🌕🌑🌑🌑 pic.twitter.com/vkoL6dH773 — Unbiased Malayalam Reviews (@review_unbaised) February 9, 2023

Terrific night show for #Christopher across the State 🔥



Movie with decent reviews has grossed close to 2 Crores Kerala Gross on Day 1 ✌️



Completed 1000+ shows in Kerala Theatricals. pic.twitter.com/THRBGSgw7i — Filmbiopsy (@Filmbiopsy1) February 9, 2023

#Christopher review: Mammootty plays saviour in a thriller where women die like flies. @sowmya_rajen writes about the violence on women in the movie. https://t.co/LLyj6uXB82 — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) February 10, 2023

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his social media account to give a shoutout to father Mammootty’s Christopher. Taking to his Twitter account, the Sita Ramam star wrote, “ChristopherMovie in cinemas today !! @mammukka @unnikrishnanb @FilmChristopher Wishing the team only the very best !!! Hearing wonderful things about the film.”

Speaking ahead of the release of Christopher, Mammootty revealed how he does not want Malayalam cinema to lose its identity. “I want the Malayalam film industry to always function as just Malayalam cinema, otherwise we would lose our identity,” the actor said in a press interview.

He further added, “If you look at German films or Iranian films, there might be subtitles but they don’t translate or dub in English. If you want to feel those emotions, it has to be watched in that language itself.”

Mammootty, in an interview for his production company Mammootty Kampany further said, “When I used to act in 35 films a year, we didn’t even have time to hear the stories. Our sole intention was to rush into the limelight. Now, we have several media including TV and social media.”

“Earlier, it was just photos in a newspaper or a magazine. So, the only way to get more exposure is by acting in more films,” the Malayalam superstar added.