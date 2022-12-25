Christmas 2022: Alia Bhatt To Farhan Akhtar, Bollywood Celebs And Their X-mas Customs

Christmas is a festival of joy and happiness celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ on earth. Taking over this holy custom of celebrating the birth of Christ, is also the birth of joy, happiness, and light in the world.

Taking this light and celebrating it amongst their loved ones, every year Bollywood celebrities are also seen making the most of this day. Many Bollywood stars are seen serving as hosts and enjoying themselves in their private celebrations, where they deck up their houses with delicious food, elaborate Christmas trees, fairy lights, and tons of warmth and love.

This year, many Bollywood celebrities took over this day and are seen enjoying Christmas in the most lovable and joyous manner. From celebrities like Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, many were seen celebrating Christmas at home with their loved ones.

Taking to Alia Bhatt's Christmas Day, the new mommy in town was seen spending her Christmas time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared adorable pictures with her sister and mother, where the actress was seen donned up in red with cute Santa Claus headbands.

Alia Bhatt on Christmas (Image Courtesy:@aliaabhatt/Instagram)

The OG couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated their first Christmas together after their wedding, as the duo tied the knot earlier this year. Keeping their Christmas warm and cozy, the two were seen posing in front of a decked-up beautiful Christmas tree with their two super-cute dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar also posted the picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Merry Christmas To You And Yours." The couple also revealed several secrets and talked about their first Christmas together with Hindustan Times, stating "It felt permanent since the beginning."

Taking you overseas, the fashion icon of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor was seen hosting a warm and cozy dinner on Christmas eve along with the Kapoor clan, where Rhea Kapoor to Anshula Kapoor all marked their presents.

Sonam Kapoor and Kapoor clan celebrating Christmas (Image Courtesy:@sonamkapoor/Instagram)

The 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra was also seen sharing a mushy moment with her baby girl, where the duo can be seen in their Los Angeles home sharing a fabulous view from their window. Priyanka captioned the video and wrote, "Big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic."

Priyanka Chopra with baby Malti (Image Courtesy:@priyankachopra/Instagram)

Wishing her fans a Happy Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif was also seen sharing a special post on her Instagram for her fans, marking her presence on this auspicious day with an announcement of her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Several Bollywood stars are also captured at the airport traveling, whereas the Bachchans were earlier today seen at the Mumbai airport catching their flight to celebrate their Christmas and New Year in an undisclosed destination.