Christmas 2022: 5 Best Animated X-Mas Movies On Netflix To Watch This Weekend | See List

Christmas is around the corner and it can be a rush meeting your friends and family, where one loves to spend some time relaxing with their loved ones having a hot cup of chocolate, and enjoying watching films under the sheets.

Eating delicious holiday treats and enjoying a movie night with your loved ones can make your holiday flick soothing and full of happiness. Thus, we have narrowed down the list for you, helping you to make one quick decision. Let's see the top 5 films on the list.

A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas is a British Christmas fantasy film helmed by Gil Kenan and was released in 2021. The film is based on the 2015 book of the same name written by Matt Haig. Receiving positive reviews from critics, it is available to watch on Netflix India.

It is about an ordinary boy named Nikolas who sets out for an adventure into the northern snowy reign in search of his father and discovers the magical world of elves meeting his destiny.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is a 2022 animated musical fantasy film helmed by Stephen Donnelly and is adapted from the 1970 film titled Scrooge. Released on November 18, this year, it is available to watch on Netflix.

The film revolves around a mean and selfish old man, who hates the Christmas season. Being cold on Christmas eve and unkind too, he refuses to give any charity, however, gets invited by his nephew to spend the time on Christmas, where his faith changes, forthcoming changing his attitude.

Angela's Christmas

Angela's Christmas is a 2017 Irish-Canadian animated film directed by Damien O'Connor and is set in Limerick, Ireland in the 1910s.

Revolving about a little girl named Angela, her desire to make everyone's Christmas a success is a sweet time to watch. A shyness and kind-hearted wittiness will indeed steal away your hearts. The film was also nominated at the Daytime Emmy Awards and the Emile Awards.

Alien Xmas

Alien Xmas is a 2020 American animated Christmas film which is directed by Stephen Chiodo and is based on a book released in 2006 with the same name.

The plot of the film revolves around an extraterrestrial species belonging to a race of aliens who are thieves known as Klepts and are sent to the North Pole on a special mission to take Earth's gravity. However, destiny has other plans for him.

All I Want For Christmas Is You

All I Want For Christmas Is You is based on a song by Mariah Carey and is a 2017 animated film with the voices of Mariah Carey, Lacey Chabert, and Henry Winkler.

The film revolves around the iconic Christmas song with a narration of a loving and caring love story between a little girl named Mariah and her wish for a beautiful puppy.