Christmas 2020: As everyone is busy celebrating the eve, let's look into the Bollywood as to how are celebs observing this day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Christmas 2020 is here and everyone across the globe is beaming in excitement. As everyone is busy celebrating the eve, let's look into the Bollywood as to how are celebs observing this day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the couple hosted a dinner at their residence which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Adar Poonamwalla among others.

Every year on this day Bebo and Lolo used to visit the church in Bandra to attend the midnight mass, however, this year, due to pandemic they hosted a party at their residence. Kareena who is pregnant with her second child was seen adorning black one-shoulder dress while sister Karisma was seen dressed in a shimmery outfit.

Here have a look at the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Moving on next in the list is Malaika Arora celebrated Christmas 2020 with her parents, son Arhaan, sister Amrita Arora and her family. Instead of going fancy, Malaika and her family opted for a comfortable outfit to ring in Christmas with matching red nightsuits and completed the look with reindeer headgears. Giving a sneak peek into her celebration, Malla posted several pics and boomerang videos wherein they can be seen swaying to the Jingle Bell carol, on her Instagram handle.

Here have a look at the pics and the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wonder Woman (@celebdiary1)



At the last, we have Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut who celebrated the eve with her nephew, sister Rangoli and her sister-in-law. The actress took to her social media handle and shared the images of the celebration while binging on gajar ka halwa. While sharing the pics she dropped a cryptic wish which read, "Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals.”

Here have a look at the merry pics of Kangana and her family:

Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GoTT5iLlIH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1ookz3NrD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 25, 2020

Just like other festivals, Christmas is also the most important festival where we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The eve is primarily celebrated by the Christians, but, people across the world irrespective of their religion, celebrate this day with a lot of fervour.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv