New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Oscar 2022 is still in the news after Will Smith and Chris Rock's controversy. Hollywood star Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock after he cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett. As the consequence, Will Smith got banned from the Oscars for ten years. Meanwhile, Will also voluntarily resigned from the Academy and said he would accept any punishment the academy. Now, a month after the incident, Chris Rock's mother, Rose Rock, opened up about this fiasco.



Rose Rock is an author and a motivational speaker. In an interview with a local South Carolina news station WIS-TV, she talked about Will Smith and Chris Rock's controversy and how she was hurt because of it. “I told someone when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me. I have no idea what I would say other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened. Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened,” she said.



She also commented on Will Smith's apology. "I feel really bad that he never apologized. His people wrote up a piece and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You reach out," she said.

At the Oscars 2022, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett being in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved bald head. Jada Pinkett is suffering from Alopecia. Initially, Will was laughing, but Jada clearly looked upset by the joke. Then, Will Smith took to the stage to punch Chris Rock.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav