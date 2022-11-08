Chris Evans Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ By People Magazine For 2022: Actor Says The News Will Delight THIS Person In His Life

Hollywood sensation Chris Evans’ has been named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People magazine for the year 2022. Taking to their social media platforms, the American weekly announced the same on Tuesday.

Sharing multiple pictures from this week’s cover on Instagram, the official handle of People magazine wrote, “Introducing PEOPLE’s #SexiestManAlive, #ChrisEvans. Tap the link in bio for everything the star had to say about his new title.” Take a look:

The 41-year-old ‘Avengers’ star sat down for an interview with People magazine and talked about how the news will delight at least one person: his mom. "My mom will be so happy," he says. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” quoted the magazine as Chris Evans saying.

While talking about marriage and kids being something that he ‘absolutely wants’, ‘The Gray Man’ star said that he feels he can take some time off from the industry right now. “Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends. The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas,” said Chris Evans.

He added, ”I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

Calling his hometown, Boston a ‘sexy’ place, Chris Evans said, “So much history there! I love the accent. To me, the accent is home,” he said. “I love the weather. The seasons, the sports teams. But the sexiest thing about Boston … maybe our universities. We’ve got a lot of good schools. Let’s give education a plug, that’s damn sexy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chris Evan recently starred in Netflix and Russo Brothers’ ‘The Gray Man’. The film has been renewed for a sequel.