Chris Evans Confirms His Exit From MCU As Steve Rogers, Says 'Sam Wilson Is Captain America'

Hollywood actor Chris Evans has quashed the rumours of him returning as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has confirmed that he will not be returning as Steve Rogers while Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie will remain the one with the shield. The Hollywood star confirmed that not his Steve Rogers, but Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will be Captain America.

Recently, there was a media report that claimed that Anthony Mackie would return as Sam Wilson and not as his alter-ego Falcon, it also said that there is unclarity around whether Anthony will take up the new responsibility of Captain America.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

However, quashing the report, Chris Evans himself cleared the air and tweeted, "Sam Wilson is Captain America,” leaving Marvel maniacs heartbroken.

For the unversed, Chris Evans who played the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America passed on his shield to his close aid Sam Wilson after Avengers End Game and retired. The news, however, shook the fans as they were very much crushed.

“I see what you’re saying, Chris; but Sam Wilson, as awesome as he is, cannot replace Steve Rogers. He can only succeed him. No one can fill Steve’s shoes. And no one can replace YOU as Steve Rogers," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “I’m a Steve Rogers fan till the end.. but Steve has passed the shield to Sam! As much as we miss Steve Rogers as Cap, it’s not going to change the fact that Sam Wilson is Captain America now!"

Meanwhile, Evans first played the role of Captain America in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger. He then played the role in three Captain America franchises and ten other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.