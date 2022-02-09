New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee gave a piece of good news to all their fans as the couple announced pregnancy on Wednesday. The two tied the knot in 2011 in a secret ceremony after dating for many years. The duo met on the sets of their debut show Ramayan.

Taking to Instagram, both Debina and Gurmeet shared a sweet photo, in which, Debina flaunts her baby bump. While Debina was seen wearing a little black dress, Gurmeet opted for an all-black outfit with a black T-shirt and black trousers. Sharing the photo, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee wrote, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina."

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Within an hour the post has garnered above 83 thousand likes and more than 2 thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comments section of the post with heart emojis. Apart from fans, couples industry colleagues have also commented over the post, Karan Mehra commented, "Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon." "Congratulations," commented Hansika Motwani.

While Mouni Roy wrote, "Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes." Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love while working together in the TV show Ramayan. The couple is already parents to two girls Pooja and Lata, whom they adopted in 2017.

After Ramayan, the duo was seen in several other TV serials and reality shows. Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut in 2015 in the movie Khamoshiyan. He was also seen in various web series. Gurmeet last appeared in Zee5's The Wife. Gurmeet's Bollywood projects include Wajah Tum Ho, Paltan, and more.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen