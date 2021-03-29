In the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role and he will share the screen space with Kiara Advani. The film is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently tested positive for coronavirus has a hilarious Holi wish for his fans. Well, the actor leaves no chance to entertain his fans. Be it posting some funny video or with his acting skills, he surely knows how to keep his fans hooked.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a post on the occasion of Holi in which he is posing with Rajpal Yadav. Kartik was looking confused and he was donning a denim jacket with a basic white T-shirt. On the other hand, Rajpal Yadav was dressed in all white attire and looks like he is back in his 'Chota Pandit' role from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik shared the post with the caption, that read, "Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se Happy Holi Pani se bachke rehna iss saal #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2"

Talking about Chota Pandit, Rajpal Yadav played the role of 'unche tile vale mandir ka Chota Pandit' in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the film, he shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar and a scene from the film is still famous in which Chota Pandit asks Akshay that how his mental state will improve, to which, Akshay responds and says, that he should come back after Durga Ashtami, till then he should stay away from water as he could lead his life in danger because of it. (Pani se bach ke rehna, tumhe pani se khatra hai.)

Now, looks like Rajpal Yadav is going to play the role of Chota Pandit yet again in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. In the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role and he will share the screen space with Kiara Advani. The film is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma