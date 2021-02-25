After Mohanlal's Malayalam version, is Bollywood planning Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn and Tabu again? Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, Bollywood is also planning to remake the film in Hindi version. As per reports doing rounds, the film will be based on the same lines of Malayalam, but with few modifications. Also, Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who essayed the lead role in the first part of the film, might return as the lead characters.

According to the Times of India, Drishyam 2 will be produced by Kumar Mangat, and the paperwork to buy the rights from the original film's producer is almost done. The source was quoted saying, "Ajay and Tabu have agreed in principle to play the leads. The balance cast however is yet to be decided. The paperwork of buying the rights from the original's producer is almost done."

The makers are finalising the budget of the film, however, the big question that remains is whether Viacom 18, who was a co-producer in the first instalment with Kumar Mangat, remains in the picture or not. Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 is expected to go on floors in the third quarter of 2021, and makers are eyeing the 2022 release.

The first instalment of the Hindi version was released in 2015. The film was helmed by the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat and received immense applaud from both critics and the audience.

Talking about the recently release Malayalam version starring Mohanlal received a great response from the audience. The sequel of the film opens up six years after the events of 'Drishyam' (Varun missing case). The film was written-directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Anthony Perubavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Drishyam 2 was released on February 19, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video in 240 countries.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv