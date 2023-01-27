Chiyaan Vikram To Star In Thalapathy 67 Alongside Vijay? Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Has This To Say

THALAPATHY Vijay has made his fans excited with his upcoming film 'Thalapathy 67' which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers have not revealed many details about the film yet but the movie is reported to be a gangster drama. During an interview, the filmmaker was asked if Chiyaan Vikram will be a part of his film as well and his answer has made fans even more curious about Thalapathy 67.

Talking about Chiyaan Vikram's presence in the film, Lokesh neither accepted nor denied the reports. He said, "If I share the information now then how would it create suspense?”

The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Sanjay will be making his Tamil cinema debut with this film. Meanwhile, Trisha will collaborate with Vijay after a long time.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in Varisu, which is still running at the box office. Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prabhu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The music of Varisu is composed by Thaman S with cinematography and editing by Karthik Palani and Praveen K. L. respectively.

The movie clashed with south superstar Ajith Kumar’s film ‘Thunivu’ at the box office. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy also clashed with Varisu.

Meanwhile, Vijay was also seen in 'Beast', which received a mixed response from the critics but was a box-office success. The movie earned over Rs 200 crore and is now streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu also stars Shaam, Srikanth, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Nandini Rai, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sriman, VTV Ganesan, John Vijay, Bharath Reddy and Sanjana.

Talking about Lokesh's work front, he has directed several superhit films like Kaithi, Master and Vikram. His last film Vikram was a huge box-office success.