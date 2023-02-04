Chitrashi Rawat, Chak De India's Komal Chautala, Marries Actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani | See FIRST Pics

Chitrashi Rawat, who is best known for her role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chak De India' married her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. The actress tied the knot on Saturday in Chhattisgarh, where the friends and families of the groom and bride shared glimpses of her wedding festivities.

Many renowned names from the industry also marked their presence including Shilpa Shukla, Delnaaz Irani, Sayantani Ghosh, Tanya Abrol, and Moonmoon Banerjee. The couple and their friends were seen in a festive mood where haldi pictures of the bride and groom were released, followed by their wedding pictures, as the two looked adorable and stunning for the occasion, using the hashtag 'Druchi.'

Chitrashi Rawat was seen wearing a brown lehenga with red dupatta, keeping her look subtle and traditional, as she posed with her friends and family.

For her Mehendi look, the actress was seen wearing twinning with her beau in green and blue hues. Chitrashi Rawat's 'Chak De India' co-stars Shilpa Shukla and Tanya Abrol were also seen celebrating with her.

Announcing the beginning of her wedding festivities, Chitrashi took to her Instagram and wrote, "Tis the beginning." According to a report in Hindustan Times, Chitrashi earlier revealed stating, "Dhruv is from Raipur and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings."

She further added, "We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachayenge aur travel karenge. However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai. So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends."

Besides featuring in 'Chak De India', the actress was also seen in films including 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya' and 'Fashion.' Her fiancé Dhruvaditya is also an actor and has featured in films including 'Flight', 'The Grey', and the web series 'Damaged.'