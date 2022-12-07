Chiranjeevi’s ’Waltair Veerayya’ To Release On THIS Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who had a dull year in 2022 at the box-office has his hopes high for his upcoming film ’Waltair Veerayya’. The film, which also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha has finally locked its release date.

’Waltair Veerayya’ will be released on the festival of Makar Sankranti. The film’s release date has been locked as January 13, 2022. ’Waltair Veerayya’ will be clashing at the box-office with several other big South films.

Akhil Akinneni-starrer ‘Agent’ too will be releasing on Sankranti day, along with Nandamuri Balakrishna's ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. But the biggest clash is expected to be between Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Varisu’, which will be released along with Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ on Makar Sankranti.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was named the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Congratulating the megastar on his award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and wrote, “Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at @IFFIGoa.”

While receiving the award, Chiranjeevi thanked his fans for their constant love and support. “I am here because of this film industry and because of my fans. I express my gratitude to the Indian cinema family and my fans. I am indebted. I also express my gratitude to my parents,” Chiranjeevi said.

“I also dabbled in politics. During my political stint, I would often wonder if my fans would accept me again in films. You accepted me again and today, I assure you all that I will never leave films. You all have a permanent place in my heart,” Chiranjeevi added in his speech.

Notably, Chiranjeevi has starred in more than 150 films in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada during his four decade long career.