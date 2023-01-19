Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya OTT Rights Sold To THIS Platform For A Whopping Amount

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja-starrer Waltair Veerayya continues to enjoy a dream run at the box office. The film, which released last week ahead of the festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2023, clashed at the box-office against another Telugu biggie, Veera Simha Reddy and Tamil films Varisu and Thunivu.

According to reports, the film has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore at the box office. Waltair Veerayya has raked in approximately Rs 109 crore in 6 days.

The OTT rights of Waltair Veerayya have also been sold to a leading digital platform. As per reports, Waltair Veerayya’s OTT rights have been bought by digital streaming giant Netflix. The streamer has bought the rights to the Chiranjeevi-starrer for a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore.

Waltair Veerayya is expected to premiere on OTT in the middle of February 2023. However, the makers of the film have not yet confirmed or declined any news.

Waltair Veerayya stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa in pivotal roles and has been directed by Bobby Kolli. The film released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Speaking to a leading Telugu news outlet, Chiranjeevi opened up on Waltair Veerayya giving vintage vibes to its audiences. “I love to do all kinds of movies including commercial movies for fans and other movies to satisfy myself. Coming to Waltair Veerayya, the entire credit goes to director Bobby for bringing back the vintage vibes and I enjoyed it doing for my fans and it would be a feast for them. You can see the vintage Chiranjeevi you had seen Gharana Mogudu, Mutamestri, Annayya, and others,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.

The actor also highlighted about his bond with co-star Ravi Teja and said, “Ravi Teja is always the same person for me all these years. He is energetic, decent and committed as always. We roped in Ravi Teja as we believed that he can enhance the character and he nailed it. It’s a great experience to working with him again in Waltair Veerayya.”