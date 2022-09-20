Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela Recreates Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Look | Watch

Alia Bhatt has had a rocking year. With four back-to-back performances, Alia has truly turned into one bankable and impressionable Bollywood star.

In February 2022, Alia starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s gangster-crime drama, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ The film entered the Rs 100-crore club at the box-office within days of its release. Alia also went on to receive positive reviews and appreciation for her role in the film.

Recently, Chirajeevi’s niece, Niharika Konidela, channeled her inner Gangubai and recreated Alia’s iconic look. Taking to her social media account, Niharika shared multiple images and videos from one of her parties where she was dressed as Gangu.

“Channelling Gangu. And if you don’t know already, I LOVE costumes parties. P.s. please ignore the monkeys behind me in the last video,” wrote Niharika in the caption of her Instagram post. Take a look at her post:

Netizens seemed to be loving her look, with fans taking to the comments section to post their reactions. One user wrote, “Gangubhai Konidelavari.” Another wrote, “Niha you nailed it so well.”

Meanwhile, Alia is busy with the promotions of her recently released film, ‘Brahmastra.’ The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box-office within days of its release.

The movie, which is a part of the trilogy in the fantasy franchise, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. The franchise’ second installment, Part Two: Dev, is already in the works.

Alia Bhatt is currently on a break from work as she is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, whom she tied the knot with on April 14 this year. She will resume work post-delivery for Karan Johar’s directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,’ which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

The film is slated to release next year. An official announcement is expected soon.