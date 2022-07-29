Chiranjeevi Shares BTS Pics With Salman Khan From Sets Of 'Godfather' | See Here

Salman Khan is all set to make his mark in Telugu cinema as well because the superstar will make his debut in Tollywood. Salman Khan will make his debut in Megastar Chiranjeevi's film 'Godfather' and will have a cameo role. Earlier, the makers of Godfather have shared many behind the scene pictures and videos of Salman Khan from the sets. Now, Chiranjeevi shot a dance number with Salman and posted a BTS picture on Twitter.

Sharing the picture, Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, "Shaking a leg with The Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan for #GodFather @PDdancing is at his Choreographing Best!! A sure shot Eye Feast!!"

Earlier, Godfather director Mohan Raja shared a behind the scene video of Salman Khan and penned a sweet note for him. He thanked Salman for making the shoot memorable and comfortable and also thanked Chiranjeevi for supporting him. He wrote, "Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man, Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan. Thanks, Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable. And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather @MusicThaman & Team”.

The director also shared a montage video in which Salman can be seen wearing a bulletproof jacket. For the unversed, Salman will have an extended cameo appearance in Godfather. Apart from Salman and Chiranjeevi, the movie also stars Satyadev Kancharana and Nayanthara.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya, along with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. He will star in Bholaa Shankar and Mega 154.

On Salman Khan's work front, he will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam. The movie will release on December 30, 2022. He will star in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He is also in talks to work on No Entry 2 and Dabang 4.