Chiranjeevi Says James Cameron's Recognition Of Ram Charan's Role In 'RRR' Was "No Less Than An Oscar Itself"

South superstar Chiranjeevi and his son-actor, Ram Charan share a great bond. Now, on Saturday, proud father headed to his Twitter handle and shared a video. The clip featured James Cameron lauding Ram Charan's character in RRR. Additionally, the Waltair Veerayya actor said that James' recognition of Ram's role was "no less than an Oscar itself."

Sharing the clip, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It’s a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan. As a father, I feel proud of how far he’s come. Your compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours."

Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It’s a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan As a father I feel proud of how far he’s come. Ur compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours pic.twitter.com/jof3Q9j0pA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 17, 2023

The clip saw Cameron saying, "It's really quite an accomplishment. It's an amazing film, I saw it for the first time, I watched it alone I didn't know what to expect. I was astonished, not just with the physical style of the film and the use of very good VFX, but also the storytelling."

"There's a classism to the storytelling that is almost Shakespearean and the journey you go on especially with understanding of Ram's character who's very challenging for two-thirds of the movie and you finally understand what's going on in his head and it's heartbreaking. I think it's a triumph. I told Rajamouli in person recently," added James.

SS Rajamouli-directorial movie RRR shattered all the records at the Box Office soon after its release. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles and duo were praised for their brotherhood. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide.

Last mont, Rajamouli won Best Foreign Language Film award for RRR when he also met James Cameron. On the other hand, M.M. Keeravani also accepted the Best Original Song award for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" during the 80th Annual Golden Globes Award.