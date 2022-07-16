Chiranjeevi Lauds Aamir Khan, Hugs Him After Watching 'Laal Singh Chaddha' | Watch

Aamir Khan's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been hitting a lot of headlines these days and the actor has left no stone unturned to promote his film. Recently, Aamir and his co-star Naga Chaitanya hosted a special screening for Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Sukumar at Chiranjeevi's home. Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a glimpse of the special screening on social media and he can be seen hugging a teary-eyed Aamir Khan as well.

Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport - Japan, a few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha."

He further thanked Aamir Khan for his warm gesture and also appreciated the film. He wrote, "Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture. Most of all, what a Gem of a film you have made!! Such a wonderful emotional journey!!"

Chiranjeevi will present the Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha. Announcing the news, he wrote, "Feel very privileged to present the Telugu version of my dear friend #AamirKhan ‘s wonderful emotional roller coaster #LaalSinghChaddha. Our Telugu audiences are surely going to love him !"

Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on August 11, 2022, and it is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The release date of Laal Singh Chaddha got delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The music of Laal Singh Chaddha is composed by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for the songs of this film. This will be Pritam's third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Dhoom 3 in 2013 and Dangal in 2016. Meanwhile, Mohan Kannan, Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam have lent their voices to the songs. Laal Singh Chaddha will also clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan.