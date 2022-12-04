Chiranjeevi Is A 'Proud' Father As Son Ram Charan Receives 'True Legend' Award

Megastar Ram Charan, who recently got his nationwide stardom with his blockbuster film 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli was presented with the 'True Legend-Future of Young India Award in Entertainment' at a function organized in New Delhi.

At the event, Ram Charan rolled the audience while sharing a hilarious story of how his father had been present during the shoot of his film 'Magadheera' released in 2009. Ram Charan's father superstar Chiranjeevi immediately got thrilled with the narration of the film directed by SS Rajamouli quickly prompting that the film was meant for him, however, after the specification from the director, it was eventually revealed it was for his son.

Expressing the bond between the father-son duo, megastar Chiranjeevi congratulated his son Ram Charan via a heartfelt Twitter post, where the actor stated, "Nanna, Absolutely thrilled for you and proud, on winning the True Legend - #FutureOfYoungIndia Award Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan - Appa and Amma." The actor also shared images of Ram Charan receiving the award on stage, whereas shared his childhood photo alongside his parents.

According to a source in Bollywood Hungama, the report cited Chiranjeevi talking about his son's recent win, the actor said, "Ram has always been keen on using his position in society to create a positive impact. Even with the roles that he has chosen to play in films, he wants to positively inspire people, especially the youth, all around the world. It comes as no surprise that he has received this award."

Chiranjeevi further added, "He always wanted to play roles that give a message to the audience. His films have been acclaimed not only all over India but on a global scale. Even his role in the super hit RRR was extremely noteworthy and praised by audiences all over the world."

Meanwhile, renowned director SS Rajamouli also took home the top honor of ' Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards'. The 'RRR' director was in the race with Hollywood's weight including filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Darren Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be soon completing the shoot of 'RC15' directed by Tamil Filmmaker S Shankar featuring Kiara Advani as his leading lady. As the current film's shooting is on the run, the actor also announced the sequel of the film RC16' will be slating the theaters soon. Ram Charan's next project is with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, however, the further details of the film are still under the sheets.