New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kamal Hassan is currently basking in the glory of the success of his film 'Vikram'. The movie is doing wonders on the big screen. The movie has collected more than Rs 250 crore worldwide. And in order to celebrate the huge success, south's megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela hosted an intimate dinner at his home last night. Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj were invited to the gathering.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi gave an insight into the intimate ceremony by sharing some pictures from the event. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Kamal Hassan also shared the picture. Sharing the picture, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Absolute joy, celebrating and honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh and the team at my home last night. What an intense and thrilling film it is!! Kudos My friend!! More Power to you!"

Take a look at the pictures shared by Chiranjeevi here:

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

As soon as the pictures went online fans bombarded the like button. Taking to the comment section, a fan wrote, ‘GOAT of their respective Industries’. “This is the BEST Group pic I have ever seen in recent days,” Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan's Vikram is doing wonders on the silver screen. The film has minted Rs 165 crore in the Indian Market. On the other hand, the movie earned Rs 250 worldwide.

As per the information given by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the amount that the film garnered in the first week is the e second-highest ever for Kollywood.

About the film 'Vikram'

The movie is originally a Tamil film and features Kamal Hassan in the lead role. For the unversed, Kamal Hassan played the same role, which he played in the 1986 film of the same name.

The movie also features Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh portrays the role of the current head of the squad, while Vijay Sethupathi plays a drug kingpin.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen