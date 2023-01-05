Chiranjeevi Gifts House Worth Rs 35 Crore As Gift To Daughter Sreeja In Hyderabad: Reports

South superstar Chiranjeevi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming Telugu actioner ‘Waltair Veerayya’, has reportedly made a staggering purchase for his youngest daughter, Sreeja Konidela. According to reports, the actor has gifted a property worth crores to his daughter.

According to a report in News18, Chiranjeevi, who already named acres of land in Kokapet in the names of his daughters Sushmitha and Sreeja, has now gifted a house worth Rs 35 crore as a gift to his youngest daughter.

The house is reportedly located in Hyderabad’s MLA Colony and has been bought with the money Chiranjeevi earned with his upcoming projects including ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and ‘Bhola Shankar’.

Chiranjeevi, whose son Ram Charan recently announced that he will be welcoming his first child with wife Upasana Kamineni after 10 years of marriage, revealed how the duo shared the news with the soon-to-be grandfather. “We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes,” Chiranjeevi told Pinkvilla in an interview.

Taking to their social media accounts, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni announced the news of expecting their first child together. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni,” their joint post read on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will soon be see in the Telugu comedy-action film ‘Waltair Veerayya’. The film also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the leading roles and has been directed by Bobby Kolli.

‘Waltair Veerayya’ will be facing a big box-office clash with another Telugu film, Veera Simha Reddy. The film will also clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ and Ajith Kumar’s ‘Thunivu’ on the festival of Makar Sankranti as the box-office.