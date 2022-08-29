Chintaa Mani Film Review: Apt Performances And Presentation Make It A Delightful Watch

Filmmakers from the West have traditionally been considered more efficient and ahead of time when it comes to making cinema with supernatural subjects. However, with the passage of time and the evolution of newer forms of entertainment, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that gradually a few Indian filmmakers too are not shying away from the experiment with plots and storylines that might prima facie appear unconvincing. A manifestation of the same is Chintaa Mani, a 24-minute thriller streaming currently on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chintaa Mani is a story about three friends, one of whom, Chiku, meets a mysterious vagabond while taking a shortcut route. As the conversation proceeds, the mysterious man offers him a precious stone, Mani, which can show the future. Elated at the prospects, he decides to get hold of it in exchange for some money and rushes to his friends. The first try shows them the boons of getting the magical stone, but the next moment, their life turns upside down.

The third outing of Saints Art and Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai after Chaipatti and Detective Boomrah, Chintaa Mani is based on yet another captivating concept, which has been presented in a simplistically appealing manner. Even as it comprises various momentary elements such as horror, thriller, suspense and supernatural, the plot has been weaved in an extremely non-convoluted manner by Writer, Producer-turned-Director Puneet Sharma. While there is definitely scope for improvement in the screenplay and frames on screen, he has succeeded in instilling an old-school charm that should strike a chord with a wide chunk of the audience.

The film also sees apt performances by the cast, especially storyteller-actor Sudhanshu Rai, who is playing Chiku, a carefree man. The character’s transition from being a bold young soul to someone scared to death has been portrayed without going over the board by Sudhanshu, and he has been complemented well by Chaipatti-fame Shobhit Sujay, journalist-turned-actor who is playing the mysterious vagabond in Chintaa Mani.

While the background score of the film creates an adequate impact, it may have supported the screenplay in a more powerful manner. To sum up, Chintaa Mani succeeds in creating the right mix of sci-fi, thriller and horror, and does trigger speculation on the untitled full-length feature film, slated to be produced by the makers next.