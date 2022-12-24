Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Sexualizing Nayanthara; 'I Wonder – Whether All These Men Were Breastfed'

Tollywood actress Nayanthara recently made a public appearance at the preview show if her latest film Connect, pictures and videos of which surfaced on social media. An Instagram page that goes by the name FilmiFriday shared a short clip of Nayathara from the event which attracted a lot of negative comments regarding her looks and her personal life.

Reacting to it, singer Chinmayi Sripaada headed to her Instagram handle and lashed out at the FilmiFriday for not deleting the negative comments, but instead making critical comments to it private.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmiFriday ™ (@filmifriday)

Sharing the screenshots of the comments on her IG Stories, Chinmayi wrote in the caption, "Comments in this post. All perverts. The creeps. It is good that @FilmiFirday didn’t modetate the comments so we know who the dangerous ones are (sic)." In one of the stories, he penned, "I am wondering – whether all these men were breastfed or not? I wonder what will happen if these men have daughters (sic)."

Not only this, Swati Jagdish, who owns a s** education page, also took to her IG Stories and schooled the respective Instagram handle. "The men commenting on Nayantara, her breasts, about her husband, their s** life, etc here. I feel very bad for the women in your life. Especially, your female friends, little cousin etc," she commented.

She further added, "Mine is a s** ed page. I recommend all of you, especially the cowards with the fake ids to follow my work so you get some sense into brains on how to see/treat women (etc)."

After Jagdish's comments were deleted from the pos, Chinmayi again took a dig at Filmi Friday for deleting her comments and allowing trolls to still remain visible. "What I have noticed in many of these pages – They remove comments from women critics of such behaviour but keep the perverted abusive comments (sic)," the singer wrote.

Clarifying the same, the admin of the page reached out to Chinmayi and told her that the comments got deleted by itself along with the sexual comments.