Chinese Singer Jane Zhang Deliberately Infected Herself With Coronavirus, Faces Massive Backlash

CHINESE singer-songwriter Jane Zhang recently got into a controversy after she revealed that she deliberately infected herself with COVID-19. After this shocking revelation, she has been facing massive backlash on social media. Her confession came out amid the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in China.

She took to a social media website, Weibo, and revealed that she infected herself by seeing friends who tested positive. According to South China Morning Post, she said that she visited the homes of 'sheep', which is a term denoted for the virus carriers in mainland China.

Talking about the reason for deliberately infecting herself, the 38-year-old singer said that she wanted to catch the virus so she would not be at risk of infection during her concert held at the end of December.

“I’ve been prepared for being infected,” she wrote, according to South China Morning Post.

She further added, "Then I began to catch a fever, my throat began to ache, my nose began to ache, my whole body began to ache, my head began to ache … before I finally fell asleep."

Singer #JaneZhang says that she's worried she'll be sick for New Years concerts, so she decided to visit some covid+ people to get sick and get over it



Now she's getting bashed because she said she recovered in 1 day, lost weight and now has good skin

“After sleeping for a day and a night, all my symptoms disappeared … I just drank plenty of water and took vitamin C, without taking any medicine before I got well,” she wrote.

After facing the massive backlash on social media, she deleted the post and apologised.

“I didn’t consider things carefully before making my previous posts. I apologise to the public,” she wrote on Weibo.

Explaining her reason, she wrote, "All my friends, family and colleagues have caught the coronavirus, but I wasn’t infected yet. I was worried that if I got infected when the concert was held, it would increase the risk of my colleagues being infected again."

Jane Zhang has been in the music industry for over two decades. She won a national singing in 2005 and has been in the industry since then. She has over 43 million followers on Weibo.