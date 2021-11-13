New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Children's Day is one of the most special days in India as it not just celebrates the kids but also marks the birth anniversary of independent India's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. Fondly known as Chacha Nehru, he believed children are the future of the country and they should be nurtured with immense care and love.

Well, Bollywood has played a crucial role in showcasing carefree and fun childhood in their movies. Also, they have portrayed numerous songs such as Lakdi Ki Kathi from one of the classic movies Masoom, Ichak Dana Beechak Dana, Taare Zameen Par, and many more.

So as the day is just around the corner, here we have brought you a list of Bollywood songs you can dedicate to your darling children on this special day. Check out below:

1. Lakdi Ki Kathi- Masoom

2. Padhoge Likhoge- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

3. Nanhe Munne Bachche – Boot Polish

4. Taare Zameen Par

5. Chota Bacha Jaan Ke Na Koi Aankh Dekhana Re – Masoom

6. O Pappad Wale Panga Na Le – Makdee

7. Rona Kabhi Nahi Rona

8. Re Mama Re Mama Re- Andaz

9. Bachche Man Ke Sachche – Do Kaliyan

10. Bachchon Tum Taqdeer Ho Kal Ke Hindustan Ki – Didi

Hope you liked the list!

On Children's Day, teachers entertain students by throwing a celebration party, where they dance and play several games to make them feel special. Not just this, they also announce 'no study day' and treat them to delicious delicacies.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv