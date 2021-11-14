New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is in love with her nieces and nephews and keeps sharing pics with everyone on her Instagram handle. And this time she took to her official social media handle to post a story featuring photos with Saif's kids: daughter, Sara Ali Khan, sons, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh and Soha's little one Inaaya.

Saba shared the Insta story on the occasion of Children's Day. Take a look at the picture here:

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif's kids from first wife Amrita Singh meanwhile Taimur and Jeh are from Kareena who is the actor's second wife. The couple got hitched in the year 2012.

On the other hand talking about Soha, she is the youngest Pataudi sister after Saif and Saba. Married to actor Kunal Kemmu, she is mom to 4-yr-old Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Saba has been quite protective of the media attention her nephews Taimur and Jehangir have been getting. Recently, she raised her concern over the 'weird' behaviour of paps once they spotted Jeh in town with his nanny. Saba had posted the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Is this what media want? To torture a child?! Chasing? Watch the video. Stop! He's a baby."

For those who don't know, Saba Ali Khan is veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's second child after Saif Ali Khan.

She chose to keep herself away from showbiz unlike her siblings who ventured into films. Saba is quite active on social media and is often spotted at parties with her family members. Also, she even shares a great bond with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and is usually seen spending time with her on special occasions.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal