New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of the trailer, makers have unveiled the first look of Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming horror movie Chhorii. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the teaser showcases an actress in a pregnant avatar who moves to a secluded village. However, little did she know that her life is going to turn upside down.

During her stay in the village, she witnesses some evil spirits who try to harm her and her unborn child. The movie is about her battle with evil spirits and how she saves her unborn child.

Sharing the teaser, Amazon Prime Video captioned it as, "You dont want to watch this one alone"

Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared the teaser and wrote, “Nightmares will come true #Chhorii is coming. Don't say we didn't warn you Teaser Out Now! #ChhoriiOnPrime, Nov 26 (sic).”

Here have a look:

Talking about the film, it is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Marathi film, Lapachhapi. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Set deep in the heartlands, Chhorii is the story of a modern, young couple, Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) and Hemant. Sakshi is eight months pregnant with her first child when the couple, forced out of their home, escapes from the city and seeks refuge in a house located deep inside sugarcane fields. The house is inhabited by an old couple who seem to know more than they tell. Unknown to Sakshi, the house and the fields are ridden with dark secrets that start unravelling as the story unfolds, posing a threat to Sakshi and her unborn child. Even as Sakshi tries to save herself and her unborn baby, scary sightings of three mysterious kids and a charred monster coupled with an eerie lullaby, emanating from an old transistor, wreak havoc with her sanity.”

Chhorii will be produced by Bushan Kuma, Jack Davis, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma. Apart from Nushratt, the film also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaanea Bharadwaj in pivotal roles. It will premiere on November 26, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv