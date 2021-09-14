The motion poster of Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii features a lady dressed in red Indian attire with a long veil and a baby bump. scroll down to watch video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming horror film Chhorii have unveiled the first look of the film. The film helmed by Vishai Furia is an Amazon Original's film, also starring Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Yaanea Bharadwaj and Saurabh Goyal. The film will start streaming in November on Amazon Prime Video, however, the makers are yet to announce the date.

The motion poster features a lady dressed in red Indian attire with a long veil and a baby bump. In the background, you can hear children playing while a woman sings a lullaby. The motion poster will send chills down your spine, and we are sure it will give you a nerve-racking experience. Sharing the motion poster, Amazon Prime Video captioned it as "the new face of horror now coming to haunt us"

Here have a look:





Chhorii is the remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi that was released in 2017. The Hindi remake of the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Jack Davis.

The film marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment’s Psych (a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre) and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV known for showcasing a new brand of scary with shows like – Sunny Family Cult, The Look-See, The Thing in the Apartment and The Birch.

Earlier, Talking to ETimes. Nushrratt talked about her upcoming horror film and said that it is a difficult genre to crack. My stress is that we have taken the responsibility that too in a genre, which is difficult to crack. If it is a comedy, it is still easy to crack. The spectrum of finding anything funny is larger as you can laugh at something as simple as a knock-knock joke also,” actress was quoted saying.

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in Netflix's anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, wherein she essayed the role of house help. Next, she will be seen in Hurdang, co-starring Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. The actress also has a film in her kitty which will release next year, namely Ram Setu, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Jacquline Fernandez.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv