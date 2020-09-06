The cast and crew of Chhichhore is celebrating the first anniversary of Chhichhore 'in loving memory' of Sushant Singh Rajput.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The cast and crew of Chhichhore is celebrating the first anniversary of Chhichhore 'in loving memory' of Sushant Singh Rajput. Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and even film director Nitesh Tiwari took to Instagram and shared a special video dedicated to the late actor. The 1 minute 37-second clip shows some behind the scene pictures and short clips featuring the cast and crew of the film and some memorable moments with Sushant.

The clip begins with the song Woh Din from the film playing in the backdrop. As the album opens up it shows Sushant sitting in a taxi which later shows his bond with the team members featuring Shraddha, Varun Sharma and some candid moments with the other cast members.

The clip also shows some moments from movie promotions and the film sets. The clip ends with a crowd shouting Chhichhore as Sushant waves his hands in the air.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha