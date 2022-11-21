Chhello Show OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch India’s Official Entry To The Oscars 2023

‘Chhello Show’, India’s official entry to the upcoming Oscars 2023, will be making its OTT debut this month. The film, helmed by Pan Nalin, released theatrically on October 14, 2022.

Titled ‘Last Film Show’ in English, ‘Chhello Show’ is a semi-biographical coming-of-age drama and follows the journey of a 9-year-old boy who loves cinema. The film will be representing India in the best international feature film category at the Academy Awards 2023.

‘Chhello Show’ will be premiering exclusively on Netflix. The film will be released on the streaming giant on November 25.

Talking about the release of the film on Netflix, director and writer Pan Nalin said in a press release, “‘Last Film Show’ is a celebration of films, food, friends, and family and now audiences across India can do exactly that from the comfort of their homes while watching it. As a filmmaker, I dream that the movie reaches the maximum number of people, and now, thanks to Netflix, ‘Last Film Show’ is just a click away.”

Notably, all the six child actors the film hail from underprivileged backgrounds. “They all come from underprivileged backgrounds…what struck me was that they were all extremely happy wherever they were. I have never seen such happiness in kids…The natural quality of their body language, sparkle in the eyes…,” Nalin added.

“The challenge was how do we now make Bhavin — the lead child actor — carry the whole film on his shoulders along with other kids. And that was not easy for the children who had never acted. Our job as a team was to make them comfortable,” the ‘Chhello Show’ director added.

“I always make movies that appeal to people. We always make movies that we hope maximum people will get to see. We hope it (‘Chhello Show’) has a big release. That was my dream,” the director said in his interview to PTI.