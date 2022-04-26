New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: Actress Chhavi Mittal recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. This news came out as a shock to her fans and well-wishers and everyone wished her a speedy recovery. Chhavi has been active on social media, sharing her journey as a breast cancer patient. Now, the actress informed everyone through a heartfelt post that she is cancer-free after her surgery.

Talking about her surgery, Chhavi wrote, "When the anesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy… and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it’s a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it’s only going to get better now. The worst is over."

She also thanked everyone who prayed for her well being. Chhavi wrote, "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I’m in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face.

I’m going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don’t stop the prayers yet…"

Further, Chhavi also showed her appreciation for her husband Mohit Hussein, who stood by her side. "And lastly but most importantly. I couldn’t have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein. Don’t want to see tears in your eyes ever again! #cancerfree", she added.

Earlier, Chhavi shared a video of herself dancing as she prepares for the surgery. In the caption, she wrote, "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill! So I’m chilling. #preppingforsurgery".

Chhavi Mittal is known for her work in the popular television shows like Bandini, Ek Chutki Aasman and Krishnadasi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav