New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Chhavi Mittal who was recently diagnosed with cancer is finally done with the painful surgery, and now the actress has got some 'me time' to treat herself at a salon. Chhavi is an active social media user and has been vocal about her experiences with breast cancer. Recently she posted a video where she can be seen having a hair wash.

Taking to Instagram, Chhavi shared a video where she can be seen walking down to the salon in her hospital and getting her hair washed. As usual, Chhavi penned down a long post about her experience.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried! The big achievement I also took the most painful, slowest ever, but most refreshing shower today. Once again, THANK YOU for the wishes pouring in! And once again, there’s ALWAYS light at the end of the tunnel. Hang in there…#cancerfighter"

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the post went online, fans wished the actress her well-being. While one fan wrote, “What a positive spirit you having……. keep going…God bless you abundantly.." another commented, “U look super gorgeous keep it up..Get well soon dear love u a lot…"

The actress always shares her experiences on social media and updates her fans. Ever since she revealed that she has got diagnosed with cancer, her fans and co-actors have been a constant source of support. Recently, in the hospital the actress celebrate her marriage anniversary. Chhavi has been married to Mohit Hussein.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen